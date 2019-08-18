Service: Celebration of Life
Name: William "Bill" Christians
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location: No scheduled visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com