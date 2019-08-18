|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|William "Bill" Christians
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 21, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|No scheduled visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com