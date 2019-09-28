|Service:
|Memorial
|William "Bill" E. Dreyer
|85
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Friday, October 4, 2019
|10:00 a.m.
|Farragut United Methodist Church
|Farragut United Methodist Church
|Friday, October 4, 2019
|9:00 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|Farragut United Methodist Church
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Bill passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.