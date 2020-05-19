|Service:
Private Mass of Christian Burial / 2 Livestreams
|Name:
|William “Bill” Lippincott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|Time:
|A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic in Atlantic and can be watched via live stream at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, at https://youtu.be/VnzQl1xQwi8
|Location:
|SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - Drive Thru to Greet Family
|Visitation Start:
|11 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|1 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family for later designation to the Atlantic High School Drama Club and the Knights of Columbus
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
William “Bill” Lippincott, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
Open visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Roland Funeral Home.
A private family Rosary and time for sharing of memories can be watched via live stream at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26th at https://youtu.be/fJQ7xOBdp18
A drive thru visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. For the drive thru visitation we ask that you enter the driveway on the west side of the funeral home off of Elm Street. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE YOUR CARS. The family will be outside to greet you from a proper distance. Those wishing to view Bill on Tuesday can do so after they have greeted the family. We ask that you sign the guest register at open visitation or at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic is caring for Bill’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
William "Bill" Lippincott, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.