William J. (Bill) Zirfas, 61, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration Of Life Service To Be Held At A Later Date
|Name:
|William J. (Bill) Zirfas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
61
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Bill unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.