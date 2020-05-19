William J. (Bill) Zirfas, 61, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration Of Life Service To Be Held At A Later Date
Name:William J. (Bill) Zirfas
61

From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Notes:Bill unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com