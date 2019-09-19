Wilma Porter
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Wilma Porter
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Longtime resident of Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 24
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 23
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 8:00 P.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Wilma E. Porter, 91, longtime Atlantic resident, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Avoca Specialty Care.

A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, September 23 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by Visitation with the Family until 8:00 P.M.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wilma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.