|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Wilma Porter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Longtime resident of Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 24
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 23
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Wilma E. Porter, 91, longtime Atlantic resident, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Avoca Specialty Care.
A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, September 23 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by Visitation with the Family until 8:00 P.M.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wilma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.