Wilma Rohrberg
Buy Now
Service: Funeral
Name: Wilma Rohrberg
Pronunciation: Roar-berg
Age: 94
From: La Vista, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, December 27, 2019
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 27, 2019
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM
Visitation End: 10:00 AM (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Mineola Cemetery
Notes:

Wilma passed away on December 18, 2019.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com