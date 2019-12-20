|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wilma Rohrberg
|Pronunciation:
|Roar-berg
|Age:
|94
|From:
|La Vista, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 27, 2019
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 27, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:00 AM (One hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Mineola Cemetery
|Notes:
Wilma passed away on December 18, 2019. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com