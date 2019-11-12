(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Lottery has announced a major milestone in the amount of money that heads back into the state.
Lottery officials say last month that it has topped $2 billion in money that has gone to the state since its inception in 1985. With the recent Veterans Day holiday, CEO Matt Strawn says they are particularly proud of the lottery's contribution to Iowa veterans.
"The first $2.5 million every year that is raised by the Iowa Lottery goes to the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, which is really a fund of last resort for an Iowa veteran who needs assistance," said Strawn. "Perhaps they've exhausted resources at the federal level, maybe there isn't a state program that specifically fits them, so that is something that we want to highlight as part of this $2 billion campaign. We want to let Iowans know in all 99 counties there is a veterans service office that they can visit and ask for information about how the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund may benefit them if they are in need of a little bit of assistance this time of year."
Strawn says the lottery continues to search for ways to give back to Iowa's economy.
"Our job is to make sure that we put an innovative, fair product into the marketplace, but also remind Iowans to play responsibly," said Strawn. "It is an entertainment product. We want to make sure that our games remain fair, that the lottery's ran with integrity and that we are being as miserly as we can with the taxpayer dollar to make sure every nickel that can go back to important state causes like the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund or those other priorities that are funded by Iowa legislators and the governor make their way back to the community."
The $2 billion mark comes just 13 years after hitting the $1 billion level. Strawn says the rapid growth is attributed to the number of products the lottery is able to offer. He says in 1985, the lottery began with just one offering.
"At the time, there was only a $1 scratch, match and win ticket," said Strawn. "That was the only product offered by the Iowa Lottery. Over time, it took 21 years to raise that first $1 billion for the state and only 13 to raise the second $1 billion."
In addition to money given back to the state, Strawn says the lottery benefits local economies in a number of ways.
"Those corner stores that sell our products make a commission on those products," said Strawn. "We've seen almost half a billion dollars over the years that have went to retailer commissions who have sold Iowa Lottery products. Also, our players that play the lottery to win a prize. We have seen $4.5 billion in lottery prizes that have been won by Iowa Lottery players over the last 34 years."
The Iowa Lottery recently teamed up with the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs to produce a video that highlights the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. You can view that video below.
Strawn was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Show. You can hear his full interview below.