(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes back just a couple of years to 2018 when Mount Ayr’s Caroline McAlexander and Treynor’s Sydni Huisman put on a classic pitcher’s duel in a regional softball semifinal.
The two traded zeroes through the fifth inning when Mount Ayr struck for their first run in the top of the sixth on a bit of base-running mastery by eighth grader Maddie Stewart.
McAlexander finished with a complete-game two-hit shutout, struck out 10 batters and walked just one in the brilliant performance. Huisman, meanwhile, gave up just two hits of her own, an unearned run and struck out 11 against two walks.
Mount Ayr lost their regional final at Logan-Magnolia in walk-off fashion, but both the Raiderettes and Treynor came back in 2019 to advance to the state softball tournament.
Re-live the Mount Ayr/Treynor showdown from July 9th, 2018 in the audio files below.
