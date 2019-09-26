Apple Crumb Bars

Ingredients:
2 lbs of apples - 4 medium, peeled, cored and finely chopped
2 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon each lemon juice and vanilla
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Crumble:
2 cups rolled old-fashion oats
2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup melted salted butter
1 teaspoon each of baking powder and ground cinnamon
Directions:
Apples: In a blow, toss together all the ingredients for the apples and set aside. Line a 12 by 9 pan with parchment paper, set aside.
Crumble: preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the oats, flour, sugars, baking powder and ground cinnamon together in a large bowl. Pour in the melted butter and stir to combine until it forms a sand like crumb. Press two-thirds of the prepared crumb mixture into the prepared pan. Tightly pack.
Bake: Top with the apple mixture and sprinkle the remaining crumb mixture on top. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 1 hour. I put mine in the fridge for a bit to cool them down before I cut them.