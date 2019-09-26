Apple Crumb Bars
Ingredients:

2 lbs of apples - 4 medium, peeled, cored and finely chopped

2 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon each lemon juice and vanilla

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Crumble:

2 cups rolled old-fashion oats

2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup melted salted butter

1 teaspoon each of baking powder and ground cinnamon

Directions:

Apples: In a blow, toss together all the ingredients for the apples and set aside.  Line a 12 by 9 pan with parchment paper, set aside.

Crumble:  preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Mix the oats, flour, sugars, baking powder and ground cinnamon together in a large bowl.  Pour in the melted butter and stir to combine until it forms a sand like crumb.  Press two-thirds of the prepared crumb mixture into the prepared pan.  Tightly pack.  

Bake:  Top with the apple mixture and sprinkle the remaining crumb mixture on top.  Bake for 50 to 60 minutes.  Remove from oven and let cool for 1 hour.  I put mine in the fridge for a bit to cool them down before I cut them.