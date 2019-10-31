Ingredients:
1 pound bacon
2 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
8 tablespoons butter (1 stick) cubed and softened
1 cup brown sugar packed
1 cup sugar
1 cup peanut butter smooth (not natural)
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups salted peanuts finely ground in a food processor
Raw sugar
Instructions:
Preheat ovento 375 degrees. Arrange the bacon on a jelly roll pans and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes, flipping each piece halfway through cooking. When all the fat has been rendered and the bacon is very crispy, drain the strips on paper towels. Reduce the oven to 350 degrees. Pour the rendered grease into a metal bowl and chill it in the refrigerator (or freezer) until cool and solidified.
Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Chop the bacon or crumble it by hand,
Using an electric mixer beat the butter until creamy. Mix in 8 tablspoons of the cool bacon fat. Add the sugars and beat until creamy, about 3 or 4 minutes. Beat in peanut butter until thoroughly combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, and then vanilla. Next mix in the dry ingredients and stir in ground peanuts and bacon until mixed.
Form the dough into golf sized rounds and place them on the sheet pan. Dip a fork in water and press the tines into the surface of each piece of dough two times to slightly flatten the cookie and to form a crisscross pattern. Sprinkle the cookies with raw sugar.
Bake the cookies, two sheet pans at a time, for about 10 minutes, rotating the pans midway through baking. Let cookies cool for 2 to 3 minutes on sheet pans before transferring them to a wire rack cool completely.