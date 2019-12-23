Baked Olive Dip

Ingredients:
1 cup green olives, roughly chopped
1 cup black olives, roughly chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 (8 oz.) package Jalapeno cream cheese, room temperature- if can not find jalapeno use regular cream cheese.
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup jalapeno cheddar cheese - shredded
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese - shredded
green onions, optional, finely chopped
salt and pepper to taste.
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a medium bowl, stir together, mayonnaise and softened cream cheese until smooth and combined.
Stir in onion powder and garlic powder, then season with salt and pepper.
Add both green and black olives, then stir in jalapeno cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup of the sharp cheddar cheese.
Transfer mixture to a square baking dish and top with remaining cheddar cheese.
Place baking dish in oven uncovered and bake for 20 - 25 minutes, or until cheese is hot and bubbly.
Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes before serving.