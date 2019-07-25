Ingredients:
20 oz. can of Crushed Pineapple with juice
21 oz. can of Cherry Pie Filling
1 box of Yellow or White Cake Mix
1 stick of melted butter
1/2 cup of chopped pecans
1/2 cup of coconut
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Dump can of crushed pineapple with juice in 9 x 13 baking dish.
Dump can of cherry pie filling over pineapple and spread evenly.
Take dry cake mix and spread evenly over cherry pie filling.
Pour melted butter evenly over cake mix.
Sprinkle pecans and coconut over top and bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until topping is slightly browned.
Wait till it cools down and dive in.