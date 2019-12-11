Crock Pot Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:
5 pounds of russet potatoes - peeled and cut into 1 inch chunks
1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, cut into cubes
1 32 oz. carton of Chicken Broth
1 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened and cut into cubes
1/4 cup milk - or more to taste
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Place cut potatoes into the bottom of a 6 quart crock pot.
Dot potatoes with 1 stick of cubed butter.
Pour Chicken Broth on top of potatoes.
Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours. Potatoes are ready when fork tender.
Carefully drain the excess broth from the cooked potatoes.
Place potatoes back into crock pot.
Add in remaining stick of cubed butter, cream cheese, milk and salt and pepper to taste.
Mash the potatoes with a potato masher until smooth ... Add more milk if needed.
Cover and keep potatoes on the warm setting until ready to serve.