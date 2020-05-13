Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons of sugar
1 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
3/4 cup cold buttermilk, plus more for the tops of the biscuits.
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a food processor, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt until well combined. Add in the cold cubed butter and mix to pea size pieces. Pour in the cold buttermilk into the mixture and pulse a few times.
Place dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently pat down into a rectangle and fold it in thirds. Turn the dough, gather any crumbs, and flatten back into a rectangle. Repeat this process two more times.
Place dough onto a lightly floured surface and pat it down into a 1/2 thick. cut out biscuits.
Arrange the biscuits on the baking sheet touching each other. Brush the top of each biscuits with a little bit of the buttermilk.
Bake at 450 degrees for about 15 to 17 minutes or until lightly brown.