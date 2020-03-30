Ingredients:
1 cup shredded garlic herb cheese
1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese (from the block, not the can)
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon sugar
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
2 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x5 loaf pan with non-stick spray.
Mix cheese in a small bowl and set 1/4 cup aside for the top.
In a large bowl, combine butter, sugar, egg and buttermilk. Mix well.
Add the flour, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, baking soda and baking powder. Mix until just combined.
Fold in the cheese (except the 1/4 cup) and spoon into loaf pan.
Top with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.
Bake 50 - 55 minutes or until lightly brown on top and toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.