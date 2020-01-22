Ingredients:
For Cookies:
2 cups quick cook oatmeal
1 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
2 large eggs
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp baking soda
1 Tbsp baking powder
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup Heath Toffee bits
For Icing:
2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup caramel ice cream topping
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a food processor, add oatmeal and pulse until partly ground. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter with sugars. Add eggs and beat until fully blended. Mix in the oatmeal, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, baking powder, and flour. Mix just until combined. Fold in toffee bits.
Drop by 2 tbsp scoop onto a parchment paper lined cookie sheet, about 3 inches apart. Bake for 14 - 16 minutes and cool completely on wire rack.
For the icing, whisk together the sugar and caramel sauce. Add more or less caramel for desired consistency ( each brand has it's own consistency, so you may need to use more or less). Frost each cookie and allow to set (about 30 minutes). Store in airtight container for up to 5 days for best flavor. ENJOY!!!