Pan Roasted Sea Bass with Garlic Butter

Ingredients:
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter at room temperature
2 tablespoons finely minced fresh chives
1 clove garlic, minced
Pinch of kosher salt
4 sea bass fillets (4 to 6 ounces each)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
In a medium bowl, with an electric mixer, beat the butter until light and fluffy.
Add the chives, garlic and salt and mix thoroughly combined. Spoon the mixture in the shape of a log onto a piece of wax or parchment paper.
Fold the paper over itself. Using your hands, shape the butter into a cylinder about 1 1/2 inches wide. Once it is shaped, twist the ends to seal it.
Place in the freezer to set, about 20 minutes. Refrigerate until ready to serve or up to a month.
When ready to serve, slice the roll into 1/4 inch thick rounds and remove the parchment. (Only 4 slices of compound butter are need for this recipe).
Sea Bass
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees
Generously season the sea bass with salt and pepper. In a large cast iron skillet over medium heat, warm the oil until a few water droplets sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the skillet. Sear the sea bass, skin side up, until it is well browned and easily releases from the pan, about 4 minutes. Flip over and cook until seared, about 1 minute. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast about 5 minutes or cooked to the desired degree of doneness.
Serve each fillet with a slice of compound butter on top.