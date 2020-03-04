Pan Roasted Sea Bass with Garlic Butter
Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter at room temperature

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh chives

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch of kosher salt

4 sea bass fillets (4 to 6 ounces each)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

In a medium bowl, with an electric mixer, beat the butter until light and fluffy.

Add the chives, garlic and salt and mix thoroughly combined.  Spoon the mixture in the shape of a log onto a piece of wax or parchment paper.

Fold the paper over itself. Using your hands, shape the butter into a cylinder about 1 1/2 inches wide.  Once it is shaped, twist the ends to seal it.

Place in the freezer to set, about 20 minutes. Refrigerate until ready to serve or up to a month.

When ready to serve, slice the roll into 1/4 inch thick rounds and remove the parchment. (Only 4 slices of compound butter are need for this recipe).

Sea Bass

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees

Generously season the sea bass with salt and pepper.  In a large cast iron skillet over medium heat, warm the oil until a few water droplets sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the skillet.  Sear the sea bass, skin side up, until it is well browned and easily releases from the pan, about 4 minutes.  Flip over and cook until seared, about 1 minute.  Transfer the pan to the oven and roast about 5 minutes or cooked to the desired degree of doneness.

Serve each fillet with a slice of compound butter on top.