Slow-Cooker Tater Tot Casserole

Ingredients:
2 lbs. ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 lb. sliced fresh mushrooms
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 lb. frozen cut green beans
1 bag (32 ounces) frozen Tater Tots
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
Direction:
In a large skillet cook beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 5 -6 minutes, breaking into crumbles ... drain and transfer to a 5 quart slow cooker. Add onions and mushrooms to skillet, cook over medium-high heat until vegetables are tender, 8-10 minutes. Add garlic, cook 1 minute longer. Stir in condensed soup, salt and pepper. Place vegetable mixture in slow cooker ... add green beans and stir to combine. Top with Tater Tots and cheese.
Cook, covered, on low for 6 hours. Let stand, uncovered, 15 minutes before serving.