Ingredients:
1 cup Sugar
1/2 Butter
2 eggs
1 cup Sour Cream
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla
2 cup All-Purpose Flour
1 teaspoon Baking Powder
1/2 teaspoon Salt
1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
1/2 teaspoon ground Cinnamon or Nutmeg
1/2 cup Chopped Nuts
1/2 cup Vegetable or Fruit (grated zucchini, carrots, snipped date, dried apples, chopped banana, blueberries, dried cherries.)
Directions:
Grease twelve 2-1/2 inch muffin cups or line the muffin cups with paper bake cups ... set aside
In a bowl, beat sugar and butter with electric mixer until well combined. Beat in eggs, sour cream and vanilla.
In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon or nutmeg, and fruit or vegetables. Stir into butter mixture until just moistened. Batter will be lumpy.
Spoon into prepared muffins cups, filling each 2/3 full. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden. Cool in muffins cup on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove and serve warm. Makes about 16 muffins.