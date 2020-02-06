Walnut Pear Sour Cream Cake

Ingredients: 

1 cup broken walnuts

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 cup butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 medium pears, peeled, cored and sliced (about 2 cups)

2 tsp. lemon juice

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

8 ounce sour cream

1/2 cup broken walnuts (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Grease a 9 inch springform pan or 9x9x2 inch baking pan.  Combine the 1 cup nuts, brown sugar and cinnamon.  For topping, cut 1/4 cup butter into 1/3 cup flour to make coarse crumbs.  Stir in 3/4 nut mixture and topping aside.

Toss pears with lemon juice; set aside. In a medium bowl combine the 1 3/4 cups flour, baking powder, soda, and salt; set aside. In a large bowl beat 1/2 butter with electric mixer for 30 seconds.  Beat in granulated sugar and vanilla.  Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add flour mixture and sour cream alternately to batter.  Beat on low speed after each addition until combined.

Spread two-thirds batter into the prepared pan.  Sprinkle with reserved nut mixture.  Layer pears over top.  Gently spread remaining batter over pears.  Sprinkle with reserved topping.  Bake 10 minutes.  For a chunky top, sprinkle with 1/2 cup more nuts.  Bake 45 to 50 minutes more or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.  Cool in pan on a rack 10 minutes.  Remove side of springform pan, if using.  Cool at least 1 hour.  Serve warm with whipped cream, if desired.  Make 12 servings