White Chicken Chili
Ingredients:

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 (14.5) cans low-sodium chicken broth

1 (7 oz.) can diced green chilies

1 1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

1 (8oz) pkg of cream cheese, cut into small cubes

2 cans of canned corn, drained

2 (15oz) cans cannellini beans (white kidney beans)

1 shredded cooked rotisserie chicken or 2 1/2 cup left-over chicken

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a 6 quart enameled dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute 4 minutes.  Add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer.

Add chicken broth, green chilies, cumin, paprika, oregano, coriander , cayenne pepper and season with salt and pepper to taste.  Bring mixture just to a boil then reduce heat to a medium- low and simmer for 15 minutes.

Drain and rinse beans in a strainer or colander then measure out 1 cup.  Set whole beans aside, transfer 1 cup of beans to a food processor along with 1/4 cup of broth from soup, puree until nearly smooth.

Add cream cheese to soup along with corn, whole beans and pureed beans and stir well.  Simmer 5 to 10 minutes longer.

Stir in chicken, fresh lime juice and cilantro.

Serve with Monterry Jack Cheese , more cilantro, avocado slices and tortilla chips if desired.