White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 (14.5) cans low-sodium chicken broth
1 (7 oz.) can diced green chilies
1 1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
1 (8oz) pkg of cream cheese, cut into small cubes
2 cans of canned corn, drained
2 (15oz) cans cannellini beans (white kidney beans)
1 shredded cooked rotisserie chicken or 2 1/2 cup left-over chicken
1 tbsp fresh lime juice
2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
Instructions:
Heat olive oil in a 6 quart enameled dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute 4 minutes. Add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer.
Add chicken broth, green chilies, cumin, paprika, oregano, coriander , cayenne pepper and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring mixture just to a boil then reduce heat to a medium- low and simmer for 15 minutes.
Drain and rinse beans in a strainer or colander then measure out 1 cup. Set whole beans aside, transfer 1 cup of beans to a food processor along with 1/4 cup of broth from soup, puree until nearly smooth.
Add cream cheese to soup along with corn, whole beans and pureed beans and stir well. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes longer.
Stir in chicken, fresh lime juice and cilantro.
Serve with Monterry Jack Cheese , more cilantro, avocado slices and tortilla chips if desired.