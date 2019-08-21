Zucchini Bread

Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.