Zucchini Bread

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups grated zucchini- lightly packed- do not drain
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5 inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, add grated zucchini, sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, oil, eggs and vanilla. Wisk until well combined.
Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Stir just until no dry flour remains, trying not to over mix.
Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 54 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the bread should come out with moist crumbs on it.
Col in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and transfer to a wire cooking rack to cool completely before slicing.
Store covered in the refrigerator. Note this bread is best served after it has been refrigerated for at least 12 hours. Also this is super moist.