Ingredients:
1 cup water
1 cup butter (2 sticks)
3 tab. unsweetened cocoa powder
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups granulated sugar
1 teas. baking soda
1/2 teas. salt
1/2 cup sour cream
2 large eggs
1 teas. vanilla extract
For the Frosting:
6 tab. milk
3 tab. unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
3 and 3/4 cups powder sugar
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 18 by 13 inch pan
Add water, butter, cocoa powder to a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring mixture to a boil. Set aside
in mixing bowl combine sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Slowly add flour, sugar, baking soda and salt, combine. Slowly add the warm cocoa mix and beat for one minutes or until no lumps remain.
Pour mixture into prepared pan and smooth with a spatula to make sure it is dispersed in an even layer.
Bake in preheated oven or 20 to 30 minutes or until set ( check with toothpick).
For frosting add milk, cocoa and butter in saucepan. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, remove it from the heat and stir in powdered sugar. I like to beat the mixture with a hand mixer to get rid of all the lumps. Pour hot icing over hot cake. Use a spatula to spread it evenly over the cake. Allow the frosting to set for about 15 minutes before eating. I put my in the fridge to set up.