(Emerson, IA) -- The southwest Iowa town of Emerson is among the communities around the country taking part in HGTV's "Hometown Makeover" contest.
According to Mayor Stephanie Latta, the city recently put together a video submission for the contest to try and be featured on the program. The professionally produced video package details the town's roots and the people who currently reside there. As of Monday afternoon, the town's video had approximately 14,000 views on Facebook.
"I am pursuing this opportunity because I love my town, the people who live here and see nothing but potential for us," Latta said in a message to KMA News. "We have much need for someone to come in and give our town a facelift so that our town can restore hope and continue to thrive once more. This would be an incredible opportunity for our small town and would give us a huge start to revitalization."
Latta is scheduled to join KMA's "Morning Routine" program Tuesday morning at 8:20 to further discuss the effort. Her interview can be heard live on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 and online at kmaland.com.