(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Friday, April 24, 2020.

State Rep Tom Moore of Griswold .mp3

Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.mp3

Psychologist Marlene Bizub - Mental Health and Covid-19.mp3

Kim Johnson - Low Rent Properties.mp3

Mike Peterson - This Week in KMAland Preview.mp3

Dr Thuy Bui - American Heart Association.mp3