(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Friday, December 20, 2019.

Author Elizabeth Schneider, 'Wine for Normal People'.mp3

Becki Franks, RN and Certified Diabetes Educator at MCMH.mp3

John Davis, Interim President of Tarkio Tech.mp3

Mike Peterson previews This Week in KMAland.mp3

Author Sands Hall, 'Reclaiming My Decade Lost in Scientology'.mp3