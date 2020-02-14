(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Friday, February 14, 2020.

Author Ariana Neumann.mp3

RN Joanie Sink - MCMH.mp3

Samantha Pollard - American Red Cross.mp3

Dr Robert Clemons - CRHC.mp3

Mike Peterson - This Week in KMAland Preview.mp3

Sandra Bengston - Fremont County Historical Society.mp3