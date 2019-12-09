(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Monday, December 9, 2019. 

Andrew Hoppman - Clarinda Library Concert.mp3

Dr Margaret Brady - Healthy Tails Retreat.mp3

Jennifer Jolly - Tech Gifts for Christmas.mp3

Bulinda Coates - United Group Insurance.mp3

Jean Debban - Hallmark Holiday Movies.mp3

Barb Fuller - Dont Eat Raw Dough.mp3