Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 59F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.