(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Monday, November 11, 2019. 

Rosie Stark - Isaac Gibson Fundraiser.mp3

Healthy Tails Retreat.mp3

Author Tom Clavin.mp3

Alissa McGinnis - United Group Insurance.mp3

Jean Debbans Special Veterans Day Feature Part II.mp3

Sandy Geer - SW Iowa Families.mp3