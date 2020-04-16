Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain showers this morning changing to mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. High 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.