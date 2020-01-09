(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Thursday, January 9, 2020. 

Command Sergeant Major Ted L Copeland - Soldier Fitness.mp3

Nikki Carlson - Shenandoah Medical Center .mp3

Mike Bauer - MAY Mentoring.mp3

Todd Smisek - Stutheit Implement .mp3

Jean Debban - Crazy News in the US.mp3

Jon Doggett - National Corn Growers Association.mp3