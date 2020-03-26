(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Rachel Anderson - Nebraska Forest Service Grant Program.mp3

Alan Rodewald - Tall Corn Ag in Shenandoah.mp3

Chuck Thigpen - Youth Sports Injuries .mp3

Tom Steinolfson - Swift Services in Shenandoah.mp3

Jean Debban - History of past pandemics.mp3

Anxiety expert Suzanne Jewell.mp3