(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Thursday, November 14, 2019. 

Lori Zanini - Healthy Diabetes Recipes.mp3

Dr Michael Woods - SMC Hospital.mp3

John Davis - Tarkio Tech.mp3

Todd Smisek - Stutheit Implement.mp3

Tracey Anderson - Fremont Mills Co Outreach.mp3

Lets Cook with Sandy B.mp3