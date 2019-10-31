(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Craig Bargfrede - Iowa DOT Winter Operations.mp3

Dr Terry Fulmer - John A Hartford Foundation.mp3

Janet Olsen - Page County Veterans Affairs.mp3

Stutheit Implement.mp3

Sandy B Peanut Butter and Bacon Cookies Recipe.mp3

Author Gary Ferguson - Eight Master Lessons of Nature.mp3