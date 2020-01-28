(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020. 

Joe Stroeher - National Radon Month.mp3

Dustin Lambertsen - Tarkio FFA Fish Fry.mp3

Mulholland Grocery.mp3

Jean Debban - Groundhog Day Facts.mp3

Kimberly Cavalier - Page County Extension.mp3