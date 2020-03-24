(KMAland) -- The Morning Routine podcast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Andrew Hoppman - Lied Public Library in Clarinda.mp3

Jerry Mez - Farmall Land USA Museum.mp3

Samantha Pollard - American Red Cross.mp3

Tom Mulholland - Mulholland Grocery.mp3

Jean Debban -Technology and COVID19.mp3

Author Earl Johnson .mp3