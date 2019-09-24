(KMAland) -- A busy night in cross country with wins for Braelyn Baker, Craig Becker, Joshua Baudler, Peyton Pogge & Kaia Downs and the Harlan, Nodaway Valley and Lo-Ma girls and Atlantic boys.
Creston Meet
The Harlan and Nodaway Valley girls and Atlantic boys were winners at the two-class meet in Creston on Tuesday.
In Class A girls, Harlan had five of the top 11 scorers and finished with 35 points to beat Glenwood’s 81. Atlantic had 110 in third, Winterset was fourth with 121 and Creston was fifth with 122.
Braelyn Baker of Creston won the individual championship in 20:18.90 while Harlan’s Lucy Borkowski was second. Harlan also placed Kaia Bieker third, Abi Albertson ninth and Abby Alberti in 10th.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley ran fourth in the race while Glenwood’s Rachel Mullennax finished in fifth place. Atlantic’s Ava Rush was sixth, Emma Hughes of Glenwood took seventh and Paige Davis of Creston took eighth.
In Class B girls, Nodaway Valley finished with 35 points to edge Earlham’s 36. Mount Ayr was third with 71, CAM had 119 in fourth and East Union finished with 123 in fifth.
Reagan Weinheimer and Sophia Broers of Nodaway Valley finished second and third, respectively, behind Lily Dixon of Earlham. McKinna Hogan of Lenox took fourth, and Gabrielle Valencia from East Union came in fifth.
Mount Ayr’s MaKenna Jones finished in sixth while Mallory Kuhns of Nodaway Valley was ninth.
Atlantic scored 49 points and won the Class A team championship behind individual champ Craig Becker. Becker was joined in the top nine by Evan Brummer (7th) and Brad Dennis (9th).
Harlan was second with 83 points, Lewis Central came in third with 91, Red Oak was fourth with 111 and Winterset took fifth with 115.
Connor Lancial of Lewis Central was second while Harlan’s Trey Gross returned with a third place finish. Glenwood’s Nathan Rohrberg was fifth, LC’s Nathan Sell took sixth, Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren was eighth and Clayton Stafford of Creston came in 10th.
The Nodaway Valley boys lost a tight battle in the Class B boy’s race, falling by just six points - 26 to 32 - to No. 1 ranked Earlham. Bedford had 97 in third while Mount Ayr was fourth with 130 and CAM had 142 in fifth.
Joshua Baudler won the individual championship in the race with a 17:05.10. He was joined in the top eight by teammates Toby Bower (5th), Ben Breheny (6th) and Tyler Breheny (8th). North-West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay ran ninth, and Isaac Timmerman of Mount Ayr was 10th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Tri-Center Meet
The Logan-Magnolia girls and Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge won championship in Neola on Tuesday.
Pogge continued her winning ways with a winning time of 18:48 while Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney and Taylor Sporrer ran second and third, respectively, to lead the Panthers to the team title.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was in the four and five spots with Sophia Karras and Chloe Black while AHSTW had a run of four of the next five. Ryann Portch, Chloe Falkena, Julia Kock and Holly Hoepner were sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively. Logan-Magnolia’s Violet Lapke broke up the run of Lady Vikes with an eighth-place finish.
The team race saw Lo-Ma score 42 points to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 50 and AHSTW’s 51.
On the boy’s side, MVAOCOU had the top two individual spots, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the team championship. Dylan Blake was the champion in 16:45.00 while Weston Besson was second with a 17:08.00 behind his teammate.
Tri-Center’s Brett McGee took third in 17:10.00 while Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed Isaac Bryan fourth, Carlos Rodriguez fifth, Ty Shoulders eighth and Nick Muller ninth. IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer was sixth, Jon Franke of Tri-Center took seventh and Logan-Magnolia’s Tarick Rowe came in 10th.
View complete results from the meet linked here.
Sheldon Meet
Kaia Downs of Sioux City East won the individual championship, leading her team to 39 points and the Sheldon championship on Tuesday.
Karlee Phillips added a fourth-place finish for the Black Raiders while Sydney Helt was sixth and Katie Lammers came in seventh to lead East in the win.
Dylan Nation was a fourth-place finisher in the boy’s race. View the complete results linked here.
Malcolm Meet
Ashlei McDonald of Johnson County Central placed 10th in Malcolm on Tuesday. Danie Parriot of Conestoga ran to the individual girl’s championship while Milford won the team title.
In the boy’s race, Malcolm won the team title behind John Swotek’s championship run. View the complete results from the meet below.