(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central will come into tonight's battle with cross-town foe St. Albert undefeated and well-rested. The Titans are 2-0 on the season courtesy of an 84-59 victory over Sioux City North and a 69-48 victory over Red Oak.
"I thought we did some things really well at times during both games and a couple things that need shored up, but we're pleased with our start." Coach Dan Miller tells KMA Sports.
While the Titans 2-0 start is ideal, Coach Miller feels his team still has plenty of room to improve.
"We just need to be a little more consistent on the defensive end and just execution. We just need to be a little bit cleaner," Miller said, "We're scoring points, but we know down the road, we're going to have to be a little sharper than we've been the first two games."
The Titans fast start comes while being forced to replace four starters from last season's team. The Titans have filled those holes with the likes of Logan Jones, Thomas Fidone, Easton Dermody, Cole Drummond, and Brady Miller. Many of the contributors for LC's basketball season were also key parts in the Titans' historic football season, which Coach Miller does not believe is a coincidence.
"All our coaches are really good at sharing athletes and giving kids multiple opportunities to compete," Miller said, "I firmly believe that there's no substitute for competition, those guys have obviously had a lot of opportunities to compete in big games and on big stages and I don't think that does anything but help them when it comes to basketball."
Lewis Central will close the first half the season with a trio of intriguing matchups beginning with crosstown rival St. Albert Friday night.
"Anytime you play in a city game, it's really a tough go for sure, Friday won't be any different. We'll have to play well." Miller said.
The Titans will then host 3A power Norwalk Tuesday, led by Northern Iowa commit Bowen Born.
"It's a great opportunity for us to play against a great program, that's extremely well-coached and has a great player in Bowen Born, that will be a good test as to where we're at." Miller said.
The Titans' will end the 2019 calendar year with a road contest against Atlantic next Friday and hope to use the off-time to improve.
"We just want to see constant improvement before Christmas," Miller said, "We try to get to Christmas and reevaluate ourselves, our players, see where we're at, what things we need to clean up and maybe add a few new wrinkles. We're looking forward to the next week and a half before Christmas break."
Joe Narmi will be in Council Bluffs tonight to provide updates from LC/St. Albert as one of many games that will be featured on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show. The complete interview with Coach Miller can be heard below.