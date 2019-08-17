(KMAland) -- The Falls Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at the Missouri River volleyball conference.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 18 -- MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 2018 Record: 24-13 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Lauren Brobst
HITTING: The Crusaders lose their top three hitters from last season, and they took up a large majority of the swings in the offense. Junior Jordyn Knapp averaged 0.87 kills per set while working as the team’s primary setter. Meanwhile, junior Avery Nelson was at 0.57 KPS. Nelson could very well be this year’s No. 1.
SETTING: Knapp had a strong season of setting with 4.73 assists per set, but they’ve lost their second setter Emma LaFleur to graduation. It’s anybody’s guess to which offense new coach Lauren Brobst will elect to run.
DEFENSE: Heelan will bring back their most key back row defender in junior Taylor Wilshire, who averaged a terrific 4.99 digs per set a year ago. Senior Kiana Fjeldheim was at 2.84 DPS while junior Mary Kate Fitzsimmons averaged 1.87 DPS. Knapp was also over one dig at 1.48 per set. Nelson is the team’s top returning player at the net after ranking third in 2018 with 38 total blocks. Knapp had 14 blocks, and senior Kaitlyn Reynolds had one in eight sets.
CONCLUSION: Coach Brobst - a former Heelan standout and Iowa Hawkeye - takes over the program after some reported parental unrest last year caused their legendary coach Mary Miller to resign in the middle of the season. Let’s hope the parents parent and Brobst is allowed to coach this year. There could be some growing pains with some untested talent, but Heelan is always going to put a good product on the court.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 2018 Record: 31-10 overall, 5-1 conference
Coach: Katie Darrington
HITTING: Abraham Lincoln returns all but four kills from last season. And many of those returnees are stars. Senior Elaina Bohnet falls into that (star) category, as she averaged 4.31 kills per set with a .316 kill efficiency during her junior season. Classmate Julia Wagoner was at 2.66 and .269, and junior Jillian Shanks put in 2.14 kills per set. Another junior Kayla Schleifman was highly efficient with a .391 efficiency and 1.68 kills per set. And sophomore Baylie Girres had a strong season of her own with a 1.20 KPS average and a .304 efficiency. Can you say loaded?
SETTING: To make matters even better, senior setter Sam Christiansen returns to keep the chemistry and cohesiveness in line. She averaged 9.71 assists per set in her junior year, passing out exactly 1,000 assists in 103 sets.
DEFENSE: Senior libero Taylan Keefer was terrific all season with 6.37 digs per set a year ago. Wagoner (4.37 DPS), Bohnet (3.83), Shanks (3.25) and Christiansen (2.88) also play all the way around and handle their own. At the net, Schleifman was credited with 114 total blocks while Girres (94), Wagoner (80) and Bohnet (73) also had some gaudy numbers there. Shanks (27) and Christiansen (23) combined for 50 blocks, and junior Zoe Lutz had nine in 15 sets.
CONCLUSION: They’re loaded. I think I already mentioned that. The goals are all very high and all very realistic. Enough said.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 2018 Record: 17-18 overall, 1-5 conference
Coach: Bonnie Clinch
HITTING: Thomas Jefferson has a strong hitting core returning with junior Elizabeth Elkins, senior Ashlie Knecht and junior Ellie Perrine all returning after ranking among the top four hitters last season. Elkins hit in 2.16 per set, Knecht was at a 1.55 average and Perrine averaged 1.27.
SETTING: The glue to the offense is senior setter Jenna Midkiff, who is yet another returning setter in the league that averaged a terrific 5.93 assists per set.
DEFENSE: Senior Torrie Rief led the back row defense last season, and she is also back after averaging 3.41 digs per set. Midkiff was terrific all the way around with 2.05 DPS, and junior Chloe Alley (1.38 DPS), Elkins (1.17), sophomore Faith Christensen (1.17) and senior Morgan Lesley (1.13) were all over one dig per set. All that returning and their top two blockers are actually gone. Now, Knecht (19 blocks), Elkins (18) and Midkiff (13) will take on a bigger role there after combining for 50 swats in 2018. Perrine (9), Rief (2) and Lesley (2) also contributed a bit in the blocking category.
CONCLUSION: Thomas Jefferson continues to improve year in and year out, and I think Coach Clinch might have her best team yet. Many of their top hitters, their setter and some great defenders are all back. The league is really good, but I think the Jackets are right on the cusp.
Le Mars Bulldogs — 2018 Record: 12-26 overall (NEW TO CONFERENCE)
Coach: Susan Irwin
HITTING: There were only two seniors on their roster a year ago, and they combined for 10 total kills. So, they have to be happy with the returning group here. Senior Jecenta Sargisson (2.61 KPS) and junior Pypr Stoeffler (2.02 KPS) received a large majority of the swings while senior Maddi Pippett (1.08 KPS) and junior Kylie Dreckman (1.03 KPS) were also key pieces in the offense. Junior Karlee Schiff (0.71 KPS) and senior Kady Leusink (0.69 KPS) also hit a bit.
SETTING: The stars are back, the role-playing hitters are back and the setters are back. Senior Brooke Haage led the team with 5.43 assists per set while fellow senior Leusink did a little setting (1.62 APS) herself.
DEFENSE: The defense will have to replace their standout libero Haylee Cooper, who averaged 5.24 digs per set. Stoeffler (2.87 DPS), Sargisson (2.50) and Haage (2.15) were all over two digs per set, and Leusink (1.77) also had a nice defensive season of passing. At the net, Pippett led the team in blocks with 36 swats while Dreckman had 32 and Haage and Leusink had 20 each. Stoeffler (8), Sargisson (7) and Schiff (4) combined for 19 blocks in 2018.
CONCLUSION: This is a proud program that went through some bumps last year with a pretty young team. The Bulldogs, though, figure to be much improved from a year ago, and they will be excited to show that off in their new league.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 2018 Record: 35-7 overall, 6-0 conference
Coach: Renee Winkel
HITTING: The Warriors bring back two of their top three hitters, including one of the state’s best in senior Kenzie Foley, who averaged 4.53 kills per set with a brilliant .337 kill efficiency. Fellow senior Elle Sneller is also back after a strong 2.64-kill per set season that included a .300 efficiency. They will have to find someone or someones to fill in for the loss of Madison Harms (and Abby Wisceup). Sophomore Emma Salker (0.59 KPS) could be in line to be a part of that.
SETTING: Star setter Maya Schmidt has graduated, and it looks like maybe senior Kate Stangel will be this year’s version of Schmidt. She averaged 3.16 assists in 57 sets last year, so she has a bit of experience of running the O.
DEFENSE: Junior Mia Gamet was the leader last year at libero with 3.08 digs per set while Foley played all the way around - and was great at it - with 2.53 DPS. The three others, though, that were over one dig per set are gone. Sneller likely will take a bigger six-rotation role this season. Harms was beastly at the net with 77 blocks, so it won’t be easy to replace that. However, Salker had 65 swats in her freshman year. Foley helped out with 48, and Sneller had 39. Stangel (18) and senior Halle Brester (8) were others that contributed at the net.
CONCLUSION: The Warriors have had one of the top programs in the state over the last several years, and even though they do need to replace some key players, their aim is another Missouri River title and trip to the state tournament. Again, very realistic.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 2018 Record: 20-21 overall, 3-3 conference
Coach: Tunisia May
HITTING: East loses two pretty important hitters from last year’s team, but there is experience and talent on the roster that those holes could be filled. Last year’s leading hitter and junior Lineya Wells had a fine season in 2018 with 2.65 kills per set. Fellow junior Riley Donahue was also very good with 1.61 KPS. Sophomore Taylor Drent (0.86 KPS) and senior Kenna Inlay (0.78 KPS) also return to the fold for the Black Raiders.
SETTING: More good news. Both setters are also back for East. Junior Chloe Kramer had 6.72 assists per set and sophomore Lucy Mehlhaff averaged 5.74 in her freshman campaign.
DEFENSE: Their top defensive player is senior Josie Blake, who averaged 2.36 digs per set last season. Sophomore Megan Callahan also had a solid season there with 1.52 DPS in 66 sets. Mehlhaff (1.35), Donahue (1.31), Kramer (1.25), junior Emma Vlahoulis (1.04 in 48 sets) and Wells (1.01) were also at one or more. Junior Bailey Holbrook (0.77) played a role here, too. Star blocker Emma Harmelink is gone, but Drent had a really promising freshman season with 29 blocks. Donahue (22), Wells (18), Kramer (10), Inlay (3), Callahan (3), Blake (2) and Mehlhaff (1) also had one or more each.
CONCLUSION: This is year two of the Tunisia May era, and she has to feel good about what she has returning. Not only are there plenty of hitters and defenders, but the setters are also back. Plus, she had a second summer to work with the group and try to improve any chinks in the armor.
Sioux City North Stars — 2018 Record: 15-23 overall, 2-4 conference
Coach: Monica Chamberlain
HITTING: The juniors rule the roost here. Courtney Johnson and Ysabella Arredondo were the 2 and 3 hitters last season, averaging 1.32 and 1.30 kills per set, respectively, and they could lead teh way this season. Fellow juniors Caitlyn Miller (0.78 KPS) and Isabelle Hesse (0.61 KPS) and sophomore Madison Craighead (0.54 KPS in 26 sets) were other role hitters last year.
SETTING: Both setters are gone from the Stars team last year. There’s no speculation on this end on who will do the setting or if it will be in a two-setter or one-setter offense under new coach Monica Chamberlain.
DEFENSE: Sophomore Avery Beller led the way for the Stars in the back row last year with 3.40 digs per set while senior Kenidi Valladolid was at 1.92 digs per set. Juniors Bailey Becker (1.74 DPS in 34 sets) and Riley Zediker (1.48) also had key roles here. Miller (41 blocks) and Johnson (38) combined for 79 blocks a year ago and could be back to lead here again. Hesse (14 blocks), Arredondo (13), Craighead (7) and junior Olivia O’Brien (1) also had at least one block last season.
CONCLUSION: Coach Chamberlain took over the Heelan team late last year, so she has some experience in leading a team. She got that head coaching itch, and now she’s at North to scratch it. While there were some important losses, this is a junior-heavy team that should be good in 2019 and even better in 2020.
Sioux City West Wolverines — 2018 Record: 1-29 overall, 0-6 conference
Coach: Val Uken
HITTING: There’s no getting around it. It was a tough year for the Wolverines, and the numbers kind of bare that out. Their leading hitter was now-junior Nia Moore, who averaged 0.95 kills per set. The good news is that they also bring back their No. 2 and 3 hitters in senior Madison Burge (0.57 KPS) and sophomore sensation Holly Duax (0.56 KPS).
SETTING: Last year’s two-setter offense was directed by a freshman and a senior. The returning freshman (now a sophomore) is Eneyada Vasquez, who averaged 1.42 assists per set. Whether or not they will continue with the two setters is anybody’s guess. If they do, there’s no speculation available (in this spot) on who would be the second setter.
DEFENSE: The top returning back row defender looks to be sophomore Kylah Cortez, who averaged 1.06 digs in 31 sets last season. Burge (0.28 DPS) and Vasquez (0.23) are the next highest averages. Moore was the leader in blocks, too, with 36 total, including 14 solos. Duax was at 21 and Burge was at 18. Sophomore Haley Gruis (3 blocks) and junior Yuriczi Montes (2) are the only other potential returning players with at least one block last season.
CONCLUSION: West was very young last year, and they are a year older this year. Still, with the other returning talent in this league, it’s tough to imagine a huge ascent up the rankings. That said, I would expect to see a much-improved Wolverines group provided the names above are back out on the court this fall.
PREDICTION
Phew. I kept waiting for a team that did not appear to be on their way to having an even better season in 2019, and there’s maybe only one you can make an argument against in that regard. With that said, I think it comes down to the two teams it came down to last year - AL and SBL. The Lynx return pretty much everythingwhile the Warriors do have a couple - probably not very large - question marks. So…
The Pick: Abraham Lincoln.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.