(Mound City) -- A truck driver from Clarkson, Nebraska was injured after he wrecked his semi along Interstate 29 near Mound City early Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Thomas Vrba was headed north on I-29 in a construction zone around 2:30 a.m. For unknown reasons, Vrba traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The semi returned to the interstate and then went back off the east side of the road and struck a bridge. The 2020 Freightliner overturned and went down an embankment, coming to rest on its driver's side.
Vrba was taken by Atchison-Holt EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Missouri Department of Transportation, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.