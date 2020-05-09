(Clarinda) — Page County Public Health officials have confirmed a 10th positive COVID-19 case in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health say the individual is a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. The patient contracted the virus via community spread and is currently isolating at home.
The latest numbers from state officials say 342 individuals have been tested in Page County. Under Iowa law no further information regarding the individual or where they live can be released.