(Omaha) -- Two people are in custody after a pursuit with law enforcement in Iowa and Nebraska.
The Nebraska State Patrol says Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputies began a pursuit around 12:20 a.m. on a pickup on Interstate 480 approaching Nebraska. Nebraska State Troopers took over the pursuit as the vehicle crossed the state line.
The truck eventually traveled northbound on Highway 75 out of Omaha when a trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to bring it to a stop. The driver -- 45-year-old Arnold Lane of Omaha -- and a passenger -- 33-year-old Tiffany Sackett of Council Bluffs -- were both taken to Nebraska Medicine. Authorities say they located methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Lane was medically cleared and was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer and driving under suspension. Sackett remains at the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and charges against her are pending.