(Percival) -- Two Council Bluffs men were arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop along Interstate 29 in Fremont County Thursday evening.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies observed a vehicle traveling south on I-29 at approximately 124 miles per hour. Authorities stopped the vehicle at the 14-mile marker near Percival around 8:10 p.m. During the investigation, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search yielded approximately 67 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Property that had been reported stolen out of Omaha was also found in the truck of the car.
The driver, 20-year-old Eric Pond, was arrested for speeding, reckless driving, fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Cortez Grennell, was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
Both suspects were booked into the Fremont County Jail, pending further court proceedings. The Iowa State Patrol assisted with the investigation.