(Shenandoah) -- Two people were arrested on drug charges in Shenandoah Monday.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of East Pioneer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for possible drug activity. Following an investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Sayj Martin on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and 21-year-old Chelsea Blank on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Martin was given a court date to appear and released, while Blank was released after posting $1,000 bond.