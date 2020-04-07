(Red Oak) -- Two people were injured in a pickup vs. backhoe accident east of Red Oak Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the intersection of Highway 34 and 200th Street around 3:10 p.m. Upon arrival, a Case backhoe was located facing eastbound on Highway 34 prior to the left turn lane in the striped portion of the roadway. A green 2000 Dodge Dakota was located crossways of the eastbound lane of 34.
The operator of the backhoe, 65-year-old Arthur Peterson, indicated he had been eastbound on Highway 34 and was preparing to enter the turning lane to travel east onto 200th Street. The driver of the pickup, 46-year-old Matthew Newton of Omaha, told authorities that the backhoe entered the roadway in front of him and that he had to brake but was unable to avoid striking the rear of the machine.
Newton and his female passenger were transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Peterson was not hurt. The accident is still under investigation and citations may follow.