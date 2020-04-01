(Hamlin) -- Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Audubon County Tuesday.
According to the Audubon County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report from the Guthrie County Sheriff's Office around 4:30 p.m. of a helicopter crash approximately nine miles east of Hamlin. Authorities say the helicopter hit a power line before crashing and catching on fire.
Two people in the helicopter -- whose names are being withheld pending notification of family -- were killed in the wreck. The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office, Guthrie County EMA, Audubon County EMA, Audubon Fire & Rescue, Exira Fire Department, Audubon County Secondary Roads, Iowa State Patrol and the FAA all assisted in the investigation.