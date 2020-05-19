(Clarinda) — Concerns over COVID-19 have forced organizers to cancel the annual free fishing derby in Page County.
The event — which is co-sponsored by the Page County Conservation Board, the VA/American Legion and Shenandoah Optimist Club — is generally held during the Iowa DNR’s free fishing weekend in June. Event organizers say the derby attracts between 50 and 100 participants each year between 5 and 15 years old. While traditionally held at Pioneer Park, organizers say the event was scheduled to have a different venue this year due to work at the park.
While saying social distancing is possible while fishing, other portions of the event — including weigh-in, lunch and prize distribution — would prove difficult. Event organizers plan to regroup and hold the derby again next year.