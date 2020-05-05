(Red Oak) -- Another COVID-19 case is confirmed in KMAland.
Montgomery County Public Health says a second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the county via community spread. The individual is an adult female between 41-to-60 years old, and currently hospitalized. Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says residents are reminded to take preventative measures to slow the virus' spread. Beeson says it's important for everyone to stay home as much as possible, and to practice social distancing. That means stay away from groups of people, and keep a six-foot distance from other individuals.
Iowa Code prevents the individual's name from being released. Additionally, Montgomery County Public Health's general practice is to not disclose specific towns or cities of where residents with confirmed positive tests reside.