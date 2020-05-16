(Glenwood) -- Three news cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mills County.
According to Mills County Public Health, the three cases are all adults between the ages of 18 and 40. One individual contracted the virus through community spread, while the other two contracted the virus through close contact with a confirmed case.
There have now been 12 confirmed positive cases in Mills County, five of which have recovered. Mills County Public Health says 232 people have been tested in the county. Under Iowa law no further information regarding the individuals or where they live can be released.